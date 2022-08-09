Island Coin (ISLE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $24.00

Island Coin (ISLE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Island Coin has a market capitalization of $31,554.99 and approximately $24.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Island Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Island Coin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Island Coin
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,855,938,601,667 coins. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin.
Buying and Selling Island Coin
