Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $68.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Itron Stock Down 0.7 %

ITRI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 5,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. Itron has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,050,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Itron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Itron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

