Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,728,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 119,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,523,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

