Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,826 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 23,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

