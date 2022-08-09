Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 29,205 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,648,000 after purchasing an additional 313,152 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 211,506 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,103. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

