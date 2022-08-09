Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. 12,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

