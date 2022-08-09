Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. 122,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,976. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.