Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.84. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

