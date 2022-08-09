Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 30,237 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,237 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. 20,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

