Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $36,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

