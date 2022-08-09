Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Raised by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 3.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 222,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,340. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92.

