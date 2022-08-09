JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

JBGS opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 81.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

