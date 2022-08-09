Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Hold

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

