Jefferson Security Bank (JFWV) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jefferson Security Bank to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Jefferson Security Bank Competitors 22.74% 11.99% 1.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jefferson Security Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferson Security Bank Competitors 601 2155 2228 38 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 97.15%. Given Jefferson Security Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferson Security Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A $3.60 million 7.34 Jefferson Security Bank Competitors $12.78 billion $3.00 billion 8.11

Jefferson Security Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank’s rivals have a beta of 21.85, indicating that their average stock price is 2,085% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jefferson Security Bank rivals beat Jefferson Security Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

