Jigstack Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Jigstack has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Jigstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jigstack has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jigstack

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

