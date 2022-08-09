JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. JOE has a market cap of $116.75 million and $5.13 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 13% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 306,728,154 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JOE
