JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. JOE has a market cap of $116.75 million and $5.13 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 306,728,154 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

