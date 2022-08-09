JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Trading Up 1.3 %
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income stock opened at GBX 101.85 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.63 million and a P/E ratio of 135.80. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.29.
About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income
Further Reading
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.