JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Trading Up 1.3 %

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income stock opened at GBX 101.85 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.63 million and a P/E ratio of 135.80. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.29.

About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

