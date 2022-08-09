JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. 3,502,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

