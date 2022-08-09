Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 161 ($1.95).

Several research firms recently issued reports on JUP. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

JUP stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £705.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 117.20 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.20 ($3.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.43%.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

