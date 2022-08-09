Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $703,978.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and $703,978.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,844,387 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

