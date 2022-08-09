Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Trading Up 5.7%

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

