K21 Market Capitalization Tops $3.87 Million (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $41,772.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

