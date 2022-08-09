Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 309,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,646. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Kala Pharmaceuticals

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,624,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,695,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kala Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 101,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also

