Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Mizuho

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $241.19 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,106,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,850. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

