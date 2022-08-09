Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 67.8% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $500,650.40 and approximately $22,593.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Concordium (CCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

