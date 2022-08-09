Katalyo Price Hits $0.0493 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 83.3% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $527,395.09 and $64,715.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 151% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

