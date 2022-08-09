Katalyo Price Hits $0.0493 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 83.3% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $527,395.09 and $64,715.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 151% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.
About Katalyo
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com.
Katalyo Coin Trading
