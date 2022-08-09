KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,799. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 83.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.