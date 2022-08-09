KCCPAD Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KCCPAD has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $33.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KCCPAD
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
