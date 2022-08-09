KeyCorp Cuts Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target to $7.00

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.75.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
