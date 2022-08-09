KeyCorp Cuts Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target to $7.00

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 411,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $4,275,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

