Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.72

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.72 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Kforce Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 178,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 118,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

