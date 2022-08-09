Kineko Trading 38.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $16,392.94 and $955.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kineko has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 145.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.01826693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014905 BTC.
Kineko Coin Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
