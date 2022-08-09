Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $36.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNTE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,306,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671,092 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $5,168,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 49.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 105,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $650.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.10. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

