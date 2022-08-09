Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 52,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

