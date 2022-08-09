KnoxFS (New) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. KnoxFS (New) has a total market capitalization of $186,940.61 and approximately $1,285.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 79.2% higher against the US dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 156.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.01909864 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014894 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,422 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.