Kommunitas (KOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Kommunitas has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $420,106.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01908059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014606 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

