Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $41.05 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00328764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00120397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00088830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,086,758 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

