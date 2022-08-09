Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.00 and a beta of 2.89. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,534,000 after buying an additional 2,606,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,034,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,456 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.