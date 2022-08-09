Kristopher Peter Smith Purchases 18,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02.

SU stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,422,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$53.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.70.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.95.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

