Kristopher Peter Smith Purchases 18,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
SU stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,422,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$53.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.70.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.95.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
