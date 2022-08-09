Kryptomon (KMON) Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $27,795.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 167.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.01923297 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014477 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
