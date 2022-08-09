KUN Trading Up 31.1% This Week (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. KUN has a total market cap of $9,701.37 and $3,098.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KUN has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00020738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014763 BTC.
About KUN
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
