Landbox Price Down 0% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $45,837.91 and approximately $14.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.01839941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

