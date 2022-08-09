Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE LMND opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Lemonade from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

About Lemonade

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 592.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $480,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

