Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $28.03. Lemonade shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 62,592 shares.

The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Lemonade from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Lemonade by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lemonade by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

