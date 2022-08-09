Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $28.03. Lemonade shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 62,592 shares.
The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Lemonade from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.84.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
