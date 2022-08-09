LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,035 shares of company stock valued at $498,139. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.