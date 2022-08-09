LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.
LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
LendingClub Price Performance
LC stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.01.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,035 shares of company stock valued at $498,139. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.