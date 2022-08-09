Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $243.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:LII opened at $246.58 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $345.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Lennox International by 859.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

