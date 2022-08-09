Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,432 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 1.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 76,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.