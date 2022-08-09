Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

