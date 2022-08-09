Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 321,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,371. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

