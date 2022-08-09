Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 694,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 778,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 615,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,720,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

