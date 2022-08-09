Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 39,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,616. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

